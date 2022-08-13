Ventura County supervisor, 73, is struck and killed by SUV while crossing street

Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by an SUV whereas strolling in a crosswalk in Oxnard on Friday night, in response to authorities.

The crash occurred round 6:40 p.m. at West seventh Street and South A Street, the Oxnard Police Department confirmed late Friday.

Investigators discovered {that a} pedestrian, later recognized as Ramirez, 73, was strolling in a crosswalk on the intersection when she was struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 pushed by a 38-year-old Oxnard resident.

Ramirez was transported to a hospital the place she was declared lifeless, police mentioned.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police mentioned. He was not recognized by authorities Friday night time.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities decided the GMC was headed west on seventh towards A Street when the crash occurred, police mentioned.

Ramirez beforehand served as a member of the Oxnard City Council.

Authorities remained on the scene late Friday night time and have been persevering with with the investigation.

Anyone with details about the crash is requested to contact Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.