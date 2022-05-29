Verbal exchange healthy: Essendon coach

Essendon coach Ben Rutten has dismissed any concern over a verbal conflict between two of his star AFL gamers.

Captain Dyson Heppell and gun midfielder Darcy Parish had an animated dialog at quarter-time within the Bombers’ 16-point loss to Port Adelaide on Sunday.

On the siren, Parish gestured towards teammate Jake Kelly, along with his skipper Heppell in between them.

Parish walked away along with his again turned to his captain as Heppell continued talking, earlier than the pair confronted one another and continued their alternate.

Other teammates appeared to affix in whereas Parish continued strolling to the quarter-time huddle.

Coach Rutten, who stated he hadn’t seen the imaginative and prescient, was unfazed.

“I would imagine it’s having an honest conversation about how we can get better,” Rutten stated.

“That is certainly what I want to encourage amongst our guys.

“There is sufficient stage of relationship, belief, connection there that I might be actually assured it’s carried out in the fitting means and about how we will get higher and the way we will enhance.

“That is important for us, to be having those conversations.

“It’s problem-solving dwell, within the warmth of the battle. That is what we have to be actually good at doing.”

Parish was a standout in the Bombers’ loss with 39 disposals, while Heppell was also a strong performer with 24 touches.

But their efforts got here in one other dropping trigger for Essendon, who stay within the mire in sixteenth place with two wins and 9 losses this season.