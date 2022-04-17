Verdugo, Bogaerts Homer As Red Sox Blank Twins 4-0

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts every hit two-run residence runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday.

Houck (1-0) was stable, permitting simply two hits and three walks whereas hanging out 4. Matt Straham received the subsequent three outs and Garrett Whitlock gave up simply two hits whereas retiring the ultimate seven.

The Twins left six runners on base.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Verdugo within the second inning earlier than being pulled two batters later with proper hamstring tightness. Gray tossed simply 31 pitches, with a stroll and one strikeout.

Josh Winder went 5 1/3 innings in aid, yielding two runs off 4 hits, a stroll and Bogaerts’ residence run whereas hanging out two. The crew mentioned Gray is taken into account day-to-day.

Boston took a 2-0 lead when Verdugo drove a sinker from Gray over the quick wall in middle area for his third residence run of the season.

Gray received Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec to come out, however he then summoned the coaching workers and after a short dialog on the mound with head coach Michael Salazar and supervisor Rocco Baldelli he exited in favor of Winder. A replay confirmed Gray wincing after his ultimate pitch to Dalbec.

The Twins appeared to have one thing going within the third after Nick Gordon and Miguel Sanó received on by way of a stroll and single to start the inning. But Houck was in a position to work his method out of the jam, getting Ryan Jeffers to hit right into a double play and Luis Arraez on a groundout to finish the menace.

Bogaerts made the Twins pay for the missed alternative within the backside of the inning, belting a two-run blast over the Green Monster off Winder for his first residence run of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli mentioned an MRI on Twins star Byron Buxton’s proper knee didn’t reveal any structural points. A crew physician will study him as effectively, however they anticipate he’ll be touring with the crew for his or her subsequent collection at Kansas City. Baldelli mentioned they aren’t anticipating making a roster transfer for now.

Red Sox: LHP Josh Taylor (decrease again pressure) is scheduled to start a couple of five-game rehab task Sunday at Triple-A Worcester. … LHP James Paxton (Tommy John surgical procedure rehab) tossed a bullpen session. He and LHP Chris Sale will return to the coaching facility in Florida when the crew travels to Tampa Bay to open its collection with the Rays on April 22.

UP NEXT

Twins: Rookie RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 7.20 ERA) is coming off incomes a win in his season debut towards Seattle through which he allowed 4 runs off 4 hits over 5 innings. He had a no-decision in his solely begin towards Boston final season, tossing 5 scoreless innings.

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 2.08) is 2-1 in three profession begins towards Minnesota, posting a 5.71 ERA. He allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings in his first outing of 2022.