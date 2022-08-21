Verry Elleegant trainer ‘pleased’ with champion’s first French run, despite finishing last
Deauville: Verry Elleegant’s coach Francis Graffard says he gained’t hand over on the Melbourne Cup heroine regardless of a disappointing European debut, the place she completed final of seven runners at Deauville, a French seaside resort city in Normandy.
The Melbourne Cup winner – who began as a $3.40 favorite – jumped final, settled final and completed final within the €250,000 Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet, threatening just for a quick second on the 600-metre mark when requested by jockey Frankie Dettori, in an underwhelming begin to her new life in Graffard’s Chantilly stables.
Winner Aristia, skilled by Richard Hannon, was left as the only British-trained runner after Sir Michael Stoute’s Ville De Grace was withdrawn initially after failing to enter the stalls. The four-year-old filly ($5.20) constructed on a powerful run at Glorious Goodwood final begin, when she was second within the Nassau Stakes, and led from the outset below Sean Levey to carry off Rosscarbery for the win over 2000 metres.
Graffard, who had lauded the seven-year-old mare’s enchancment in current weeks to her distinguished Australian house owners together with Brae Sokolski and Ozzie Kheir, stated whereas the end result was “obviously not good”, he was nonetheless “very pleased” together with her run.
“The track here is tough today, you had to be a frontrunner on this track… no horses were making a run,” he advised The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age after the race.
“Frankie said she was a bit rusty in the early parts of the race, but she ran on really well and, for me as a training point of view, I think she did a very good comeback, considering the track and her position in the race.”
Having ditched her pink and blue colors in favour of the Jomara Bloodstock inexperienced silks made well-known by Humidor, twice positioned in a Cox Plate behind champion mare Winx in 2017 and 2018, Verry Elleegant was by no means urged early and Dettori allowed the seven-year-old to seek out her toes on the formally rated good monitor.
“I was not expecting her to be so off the pace in the early parts of the race,” Graffard stated. “But as Frankie said she was a little bit rusty. She seems ok, we will see how she recovers but there are positives to be taken I think.”
The 11-time group one winner, who handed Sydney coach Chris Waller his first Melbourne Cup final November, had missed her earlier task when connections deemed she wasn’t fairly prepared for her first begin.