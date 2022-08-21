Deauville: Verry Elleegant’s coach Francis Graffard says he gained’t hand over on the Melbourne Cup heroine regardless of a disappointing European debut, the place she completed final of seven runners at Deauville, a French seaside resort city in Normandy.

The Melbourne Cup winner – who began as a $3.40 favorite – jumped final, settled final and completed final within the €250,000 Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet, threatening just for a quick second on the 600-metre mark when requested by jockey Frankie Dettori, in an underwhelming begin to her new life in Graffard’s Chantilly stables.

Verry Elleegant completed final of seven runners in her European debut at Deauville, a French seaside resort city in Normandy. Credit:Nick Moir

Winner Aristia, skilled by Richard Hannon, was left as the only British-trained runner after Sir Michael Stoute’s Ville De Grace was withdrawn initially after failing to enter the stalls. The four-year-old filly ($5.20) constructed on a powerful run at Glorious Goodwood final begin, when she was second within the Nassau Stakes, and led from the outset below Sean Levey to carry off Rosscarbery for the win over 2000 metres.

Graffard, who had lauded the seven-year-old mare’s enchancment in current weeks to her distinguished Australian house owners together with Brae Sokolski and Ozzie Kheir, stated whereas the end result was “obviously not good”, he was nonetheless “very pleased” together with her run.