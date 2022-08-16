Versatile Deon Fourie cracks nod as hooker cover in Bok squad | Sport

Stormers ace Deon Fourie’s versatility has landed him a spot within the Springbok squad for their Rugby Championship tour to Australia.

The Boks will sort out the Wallabies in Adelaide on 27 August and Sydney on 3 September.

The Boks confirmed on Monday that hooker Bongi Mbonambi wouldn’t tour with the workforce as he is been dominated out for 4 weeks with a knee damage.

Malcolm Marx and Joseph Dweba are the 2 frontline hookers within the 34-man squad, however Fourie shall be referred to as upon there if want be.

Fourie was a star flanker for the Stormers of their victorious United Rugby Championship marketing campaign. It noticed him make his Test debut on the age of 35 towards Wales.

However, Fourie began his profession at hooker and he could also be referred to as to fit in there towards the Wallabies.

“Bongi has been ruled out for four weeks, but Deon, who is an experienced hooker and flank, has been practicing his lineout throws with us, so we are confident that he will be able to fill that void for us in these matches,” Nienaber stated after naming his squad on Monday.

Springbok touring squad: Props: Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Wasps), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers) Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster) Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Herschel Jantjies ( Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins) Outside backs: Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Warrick Gelant (Racing 92) Utility Backs: Damian Willemse (Stormers), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Frans Steyn (Cheetahs)

Elsewhere, Nienaber named a settled squad with solely Bulls teenager Canan Moodie not boasting Test expertise.

Moodie was referred to as as much as the squad as utility again cowl following the suspension of Kurt-Lee Arendse. The 19-year-old will present cowl at wing and fullback.

The Bulls younger gun’s presence additionally fills the void left by Cheslin Kolbe, who’s on the street to restoration from a damaged jaw. Bok administration stated Kolbe would solely return for the ultimate Rugby Championship Test towards Argentina.

“We are also excited to see how Canan slots in during the next few weeks and to see how he adapts to our structures and systems, and we believe he has the skills to slot in for Kurt-Lee and Cheslin,” Nienaber stated.

“This is a settled group of players and includes a wide spread of experience and young players who have made their presence felt, and we believe that they have what it takes to guide us back on track in the Rugby Championship in the matches against Australia.”