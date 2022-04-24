Verstappen and Perez in one-two for Red Bull at Imola

Imola: World champion Max Verstappen took most factors from Formula 1’s Imola dash weekend, main a dominant Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari’s homecoming turned bitter for general chief Charles Leclerc and his Italian staff.

Mexican Sergio Perez completed runner-up within the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 16.527 seconds behind the Dutch driver, with Lando Norris repeating final 12 months’s third-place to say McLaren’s first podium of the season.

Winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Sergio Perez, each of Oracle Red Bull Racing, have a good time on the rostrum in Imola, Italy on Sunday. Credit:Getty Images

Championship chief Leclerc, winner of two of the primary three races, fought again to sixth place after a late spin whereas operating in third.

His Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz went out in a gap lap collision.