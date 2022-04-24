Verstappen and Perez in one-two for Red Bull at Imola
Imola: World champion Max Verstappen took most factors from Formula 1’s Imola dash weekend, main a dominant Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari’s homecoming turned bitter for general chief Charles Leclerc and his Italian staff.
Mexican Sergio Perez completed runner-up within the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 16.527 seconds behind the Dutch driver, with Lando Norris repeating final 12 months’s third-place to say McLaren’s first podium of the season.
Championship chief Leclerc, winner of two of the primary three races, fought again to sixth place after a late spin whereas operating in third.
His Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz went out in a gap lap collision.
Loading
Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for successful a dash race from pole, additionally took a bonus level on Sunday for the quickest lap and is now 27 factors adrift of Leclerc.
“That was a very lovely Sunday,” the 24-year-old stated over the staff radio after his second win of the season and solely his second end.
“It’s always tough to achieve something like that but already yesterday, and the day before, we were on it and it was looking like a strong weekend.”
Ferrari’s lead over Red Bull within the constructors’ standings was slashed to 11 factors.