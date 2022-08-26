Verstappen quickest but starts from back

Red Bull’s championship chief Max Verstappen lapped quickest in observe for the Belgian Grand Prix however he’ll begin from the again finish of the grid.

The Dutchman lapped the daunting Spa-Francorchamps monitor in a single minute 45.507 seconds on Friday, a cushty 0.862sec away from his Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc – who will even have a grid drop – within the second session.

The two championship frontrunners will begin among the many tail-enders on Sunday after they collected engine and gearbox-related penalties.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 80 factors within the general standings with 9 races to go and doesn’t must win once more to clinch a second successive title if outcomes go his means.

But the penalties will come as a blow to Leclerc’s hopes, nevertheless unlikely, of closing the hole.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, thirteenth quickest in Friday’s opening hour of observe, vaulted as much as third within the second session but in addition has penalties that may ship him to the again on Sunday.

Canadian Lance Stroll was fourth for Aston Martin forward of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the pacesetter in Friday’s first session.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, hopeful of scoring his first win of the season in an more and more aggressive Mercedes, was sixth forward of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes workforce mate George Russell.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, on his means out of McLaren on the finish of the season, was ninth, with Sergio Perez finishing the highest 10 for Red Bull.

The second session was largely trouble-free, as compared with the primary which was interrupted by a purple flag after Kevin Magnussen floor to a halt on monitor in his Haas.

However, some drivers ran off monitor on a misty circuit made damp by an intermittent drizzle of rain.