Verstappen takes pole in wet and chaotic Imola qualifying | Racing News – Times of India
IMOLA (Italy): Formula One world champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole place in a moist and crash-interrupted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to safe prime slot for the primary dash of the season.
The pole was his first of the 2022 marketing campaign.
Ferrari’s championship chief Charles Leclerc, thwarted by a late stoppage, will line up alongside the Dutchman on the entrance row for Saturday’s 100km race to resolve who begins first in Sunday’s important grand prix at Imola.
Verstappen goes into the Formula One report books because the pole setter for the weekend, nonetheless, no matter the place he begins on Sunday.
The winner of the dash will take eight factors as an alternative of the three accessible at every of final season’s three such weekends.
Leclerc has a 34 level lead over Mercedes’ George Russell within the championship after successful two of the three rounds thus far and taking all three bonus factors accessible for quickest laps.
Each of Friday’s three qualifying phases needed to be halted after incidents, with the purple flags introduced out 5 occasions in whole and the pole contenders finally splashing round on intermediate tyres and with plumes of spray.
The closing one, triggered by McLaren’s Lando Norris changing into caught within the gravel runoff, introduced an finish to the proceedings with 38 seconds remaining and the Briton qualifying a robust third.
Kevin Magnussen was fourth for Haas, forward of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez seventh and Valtteri Bottas eighth for Alfa Romeo. Sebastian Vettel begins ninth for Aston Martin.
Verstappen’s finest time of 1 minute and 27.999 seconds was 0.779 faster than Leclerc’s quickest, though the ultimate session was interrupted thrice.
Carlos Sainz had already spun and smashed his Ferrari into the tyre barrier within the second stint, bringing out purple flags and sending the Spaniard again to the paddock on a scooter. He certified tenth.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton had scraped into that section by the pores and skin of his enamel, the seven-times world champion solely fifteenth and simply 0.004 of a second faster than AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda on a drying monitor.
Russell additionally ran dangerously near lacking the early minimize and each then did not make the ultimate prime 10, the primary time that had occurred to the workforce since 2012.
Leclerc had been quickest in Q1, earlier than the rain got here, and forward of Verstappen and Sainz. The Monegasque had additionally set the tempo in apply.
Alex Albon did not set a time after the appropriate rear brake of his Williams caught hearth with the tyre then exploding, scattering flaming particles on the monitor and bringing out purple flags.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon certified nineteenth after a suspected gearbox downside.
