‘Very alarming’ – aid workers describe levelled Madagascar town after cyclone | News24

The coastal space of Madagascar has largely been destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai.

Aid staff and officers say 120 individuals have died, with well being centres within the space ravaged.

As extra reduction provides arrive, assist staff and officers say the east coast took the toughest hit.

The coastal Madagascar city of Mananjary was largely destroyed after Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, assist staff mentioned on Saturday, as extra reduction provides arrived by aircraft.

The storm left 120 individuals lifeless, primarily on the east coast of the Indian Ocean island nation, which took the toughest hit.

“For the moment, the initial evaluations undertaken are very alarming. We’re talking about nine out of 10 homes damaged by the cyclone, especially around Mananjary,” mentioned Martin Marin, a French Red Cross logistics officer.

He spoke to AFP because the Red Cross was loading two tonnes of kit onto a French army aircraft to ship from the Indian Ocean island of Reunion to Madagascar.

Doctors with out Borders (MSF) mentioned in a press release that their groups had visited the city and located it “largely destroyed”.

“The hospital is no longer functioning, five health centres are completely destroyed in the area and the roofs of 35 other structures have been blown off. The hospital patients have been evacuated to a clinic opened urgently to receive them,” mentioned MSF logistics officer Joaquin Noterdaeme.

He added:

The state of the roads is getting worse as we go, and plenty of of them are nonetheless being cleared,” he said. The roads are unstable, sometimes with a deep hole under the asphalt, and can collapse at any time.

Nosy Varika, about 100 kilometres north, is only accessible by sea. The town’s hospital was destroyed, and electricity has yet to be restored, he added.

The national disaster management agency BNGRC said the majority of deaths were in Ikongo district, also near the east coast.

About 125 000 people were in need of aid after Batsirai struck one week ago, the agency said.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world. Some 42% of children suffer from chronic malnutrition, even without a natural disaster.