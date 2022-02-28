“Very Bad Luck”: Afghan Who Moved To Ukraine Forced To Flee Again

Ajmal Rahmani stated he labored for NATO in Afghanistan for 18 years at Kabul airport.

Medyka, Poland:

After leaving Afghanistan a 12 months in the past, Ajmal Rahmani believed he had discovered a haven of peace in Ukraine.

This week, he and his household needed to flee once more — this time to Poland to the sounds of Russian bombs.

“I run from one war, come to another country and another war starts. Very bad luck,” Rahmani informed AFP shortly after crossing into Poland.

His seven-year-old daughter Marwa clutched a beige-coloured smooth toy canine as Rahmani spoke.

Together with Marwa, his spouse Mina and son Omar, 11, the household walked the final 30 kilometres (19 miles) to the crossing on foot due to the gridlock on the Ukrainian aspect of the border.

After arriving on the Medyka on the Polish aspect, the household waited with different refugees for a bus that can take them to the close by metropolis of Przemysl.

Hundreds of 1000’s of individuals have fled throughout the 4 days of battle into neighbouring nations, primarily Poland, Hungary and Romania.

While a lot of the refugees are Ukrainian, amongst them are additionally college students and migrant staff from additional afield, together with Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Nepal.

‘I misplaced every thing’

Rahmani, who’s in his 40s, stated he labored for NATO in Afghanistan for 18 years at Kabul airport.

He determined to go away the nation 4 months earlier than the US withdrawal as a result of he obtained threats and was so scared he saved his kids out of college.

Before that “I had a good life in Afghanistan, I had a private house, I had a private car, I had a good salary,” stated Rahmani.

“I sold my car, my house, my everything. I lost everything,” he stated.

But he added: “nothing is better than my love, than my family life”.

Rahmani stated he struggled to get a visa to go away Afghanistan and determined to go to Ukraine as a result of it was the one nation that will take him in.

They arrange dwelling in Odessa — a Black Sea port metropolis.

Four days in the past, when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, they needed to go away every thing once more and travelled the 1,110 kilometres to the border.

Polish authorities stated practically 213,000 folks have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Thursday.

Rahmani and his household, like others and not using a Polish visa, now have 15 days to get registered, stated Tomasz Pietrzak, a lawyer with the Ocalenie (Salvation) Foundation, a charity for migrants.

The timeline is unlikely given the numbers.

“Poland will have to very quickly amend its legislation on this issue,” he stated.

Rahmani stated he was involved in regards to the future however was inspired by the nice and cozy welcome he obtained from volunteers and officers helping the stream of refugees on the Polish aspect of the border.

“They gave us energy,” he stated.

