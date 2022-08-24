‘Very emotional’: Ukrainians in Brussels plead for more support on independence day

Press play to take heed to this text

The metropolis of Brussels celebrated Ukraine’s thirty first independence day Wednesday by dressing the well-known Manneken Pis statue in a conventional Kozak costume and unfurling the Ukrainian flag at Grand Place.

Hundreds of individuals — primarily Ukrainian girls and kids — gathered for singing, dancing and chanting, in a sea of blue and yellow. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, additionally decked out in Ukrainian colours, even made an look.

But regardless of all of the pomp and ceremony, Ukrainians in attendance discovered it laborious to neglect that the day additionally marks six months since Russia invaded their nation.

An ‘overwhelming day’

“It’s an overwhelming day today,” mentioned Svitlana, who has labored for the EU’s Erasmus+ scholar trade program for greater than 10 years in Kyiv. She needed to transfer to Brussels to flee the struggle.

However, Svitlana mentioned she felt a way of solidarity, gathering in central Brussels with different Ukrainian refugees. “I’m certain that since we’re all so united, victory is coming quickly.

“Everybody is contributing to the victory in their own way, in their own front line, where they can do the most,” she added.

In May, estimates said round 78,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Belgium, of which 30 p.c went to Brussels.

An attendee waves an indication throughout the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day on the Grand-Place, Brussels | Luanna Muniz/POLITICO

Anastasiia, 19, from Kherson, mentioned: “I have wanted to cry the whole time today.” A journalism scholar in Belgium since April, she added that the sight of individuals on the prepare with Ukrainian flags made her “very emotional” but additionally “really proud of all we have done as a nation.”

But the sense of solidarity that got here from the rally in Brussels additionally served to additional spotlight how powerful issues now are at residence. “People in Ukraine have to stay in their houses and can not celebrate like people here in Brussels,” Ruskin and Alika, younger college students from Luhansk now dwelling in Brussels, mentioned.

Kyiv banned independence day mass gatherings, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned residents to be alert to doable Russian strikes.

We want extra

In a current message to the diaspora, Zelenskyy asked them to “remind [the world] of Ukraine, be there with the Ukrainian flag and spread the truth about the crimes of the occupiers” on independence day.

Alika Gugnin, from Odessa and Ruskin Fedorenko, from Luhansk, moved to Brussels to review earlier than the struggle | Wilhelmine Preussen/POLITICO

The Ukrainians in Brussels’ predominant sq. delivered a transparent message to European leaders: Thanks for the assistance, however we want extra help.

“We need more, especially when it comes to military aid and weapons deliveries,” mentioned 17-year-old Alika.

Katerina Kuz, who got here along with her mom from the central metropolis of Dnipro, additionally expressed blended emotions. “Europe has done a lot, but support has to continue.”

Anastasiia, the younger scholar, identified, “the more weapons we have, the less people will die.”

She added: “We left our home, my parents left their jobs. Now, with occupation, there are new rules, new people that came from Russia to my hometown. They captured my school, my hospital, my music school.”

At the final rely, the EU had given a total quantity of €2.5 billion in monetary help to Ukraine’s navy.

Yearning for residence

While the Ukrainians interviewed expressed appreciation for the welcome they’d obtained in Belgium and the efforts to combine them, they emphasised that their presence is non permanent.

“Spending independence day here feels like I’m physically here, but my heart and spirit is in Ukraine,” mentioned Svitlana. She pressured she hopes to return quickly.

Katerina shares this sentiment, however mentioned her father had warned her to remain in Belgium for now. “The situation at home in Dnipro is worse than when I left. There are sirens every day and often there are explosions and rockets.”