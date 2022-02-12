Very glad to be taking part in World Cup in Baku – Portuguese gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Pedro Ferreira, a Portuguese athlete and participant of the

Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, stated he’s

glad to be collaborating within the competitions, Trend experiences citing the

athlete.

“I’m happy with my efficiency in qualifying, all the things is

nice. The coaching earlier than the competitors was profitable, and it

confirmed on the competitors. I took first place in my group, which

will give me energy and confidence on the subsequent stage. Of course,

like most athletes, good outcomes encourage me,” Ferreira stated.

The gymnast from Portugal famous that that is his seventh go to

to Azerbaijan.

“Baku is a giant and exquisite metropolis. We all take pleasure in being right here, and

we’re very pleased to have the chance to take part within the

World Cup. The competitions are well-organized, our workforce is pleased

with all the things, there aren’t any complaints, there’s a constructive

ambiance and a pleasant perspective all over the place,” he added.

The competitions will probably be held by way of February 13 on the

National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani workforce is represented by

gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 nations participate within the first

worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics

Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with

the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the outcomes of the two-day competitions, the winners

within the particular person program and synchronized jumps for women and men

will probably be decided. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will historically

be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the

quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological

necessities, and with out spectators.