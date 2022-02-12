Very glad to be taking part in World Cup in Baku – Portuguese gymnast
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
Pedro Ferreira, a Portuguese athlete and participant of the
Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, stated he’s
glad to be collaborating within the competitions, Trend experiences citing the
athlete.
“I’m happy with my efficiency in qualifying, all the things is
nice. The coaching earlier than the competitors was profitable, and it
confirmed on the competitors. I took first place in my group, which
will give me energy and confidence on the subsequent stage. Of course,
like most athletes, good outcomes encourage me,” Ferreira stated.
The gymnast from Portugal famous that that is his seventh go to
to Azerbaijan.
“Baku is a giant and exquisite metropolis. We all take pleasure in being right here, and
we’re very pleased to have the chance to take part within the
World Cup. The competitions are well-organized, our workforce is pleased
with all the things, there aren’t any complaints, there’s a constructive
ambiance and a pleasant perspective all over the place,” he added.
The competitions will probably be held by way of February 13 on the
National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani workforce is represented by
gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.
Some 60 athletes from 13 nations participate within the first
worldwide competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with
the brand new guidelines of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).
Following the outcomes of the two-day competitions, the winners
within the particular person program and synchronized jumps for women and men
will probably be decided. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will historically
be awarded.
The competitions are held upon the particular permission of the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the
quarantine guidelines legitimate within the nation, sanitary and epidemiological
necessities, and with out spectators.