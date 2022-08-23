Very Happy To Script Comeback Win Against Magnus Carlsen: R Praggnanandhaa, Chess Grandmaster, To NDTV | Other Sports News

Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has been going from energy to energy within the final one 12 months. After defeating world No. 1 chess participant Magnus Carlsen twice in on-line occasions, the 17-year-old Indian defeated the nice for the third time within the ultimate spherical of the FTX Crypto Cup in Miami on Monday. Praggnanandhaa received three straight video games together with two within the blitz tie-breaks to outwit Carlsen. After the win, Praggnanandhaa talked with NDTV about his current run of kind and his future plans.

“Very happy to comeback and win. It was a four-game match and I was down by 2-1. So, I needed to win the fourth game to equalise the score and take it to the tie-breaks,” he instructed NDTV.

“Quite rare that he loses. In rapid anything can happen. In rapid, it’s possible to beat him. In classic, it’s quite hard. Every in rapid it is very hard to beat him, so I am very happy to beat him in rapid.”

Praggnanandhaa stated that he needs to play Carlsen extra within the basic format in chess. “First, I need to get my ELO rating up. I am on 2675, so I need to get it up to 2750. I need another 100 points and I can play him regularly then,” Pragga stated.

“I think I can get it soon, I think within year I can reach the mark. I am aiming for that and I am looking to play more classical events. These rapid tournaments are very good experience for me. I am learning.”

Praggnanandhaa additionally performed a vital function just lately within the India ‘B’ staff’s bronze medal winning-run within the forty fourth chess Olympiad in Chennai.