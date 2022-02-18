“Very Honest”: Shane Watson Lauds Pat Cummins’ Handling Of Justin Langer Issue | Cricket News

Former all-rounder Shane Watson stated he’s “super excited” for the Australian facet with Pat Cummins main the staff after Tim Paine’s departure. Cummins in November final yr was named Australian males’s Test cricket staff captain following the announcement of Paine taking an indefinite break from all cricket. “For me, he is the ultimate. He was in a no-win situation leading up to Justin Langer handing in his resignation because if he commented either way it was not going to look good,” Watson stated on ‘The ICC Review’.

Justin Langer, whose four-year contract was slated to finish in June 2021, resigned because the coach of the Australia senior males’s staff. earlier this month.

“The way he handled it after it had settled down and Justin Langer had resigned, he has handled it all so well because he is so personable, very honest and very endearing to the public and to his teammates,” stated Watson of Cummins.

Watson additionally stated Australia has the expertise and he’s trying ahead to seeing Cummins taking the facet ahead.

“I am super excited for the Australian team with Pat leading the charge and the next phase of Australian cricket because they have certainly got the talent and the leadership to be able to take it forward,” stated Watson.