‘Very positive’: Brisbane residents muck in for food waste recycling pilot

Cassidy stated Labor councillors had been calling on council to decide to a full natural waste administration service within the upcoming council price range.

“No matter if you live in an apartment in Nundah or a house in Calamvale, FOGO gives everyone the ability to address climate change, save money in waste levy charges, reduce waste, and create jobs –just by putting kitchen food scraps into a different bin,” he stated.

“With a full FOGO service, you can compost everything from eggshells to fruit and vegetable scraps, meat offcuts, and even dog poo.

“You cannot have a robust economy in the 21st century without solid climate change initiatives, and FOGO is the single best thing council can do to reduce our city’s carbon footprint.”

Cassidy stated FOGO would even be an enormous financial booster, creating secure and ongoing jobs for generations.