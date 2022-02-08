‘Very proud of him’: Swiss-born son of Socceroos legend could follow in dad’s footsteps

Swiss information retailers have been unafraid to construct hype round Liam, an attacking midfielder described as a “jewel” who has comparable traits to his father – most notably, his choice for his left foot.

He has realized his commerce contained in the membership’s youth system, which has produced world-class skills equivalent to Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Lyon star Xherdan Shaqiri and Germany-based goalkeeper Yann Sommer lately. The departure of different Basel gamers through the January switch window seems to have cleared room for his senior alternative and triggered his call-up to the senior ranks.

Scott Chipperfield (left) tackling Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs in his heyday at FC Basel. Credit:Getty

But there’s a probably merciless twist on this heartwarming story for Socceroos followers: Liam has solely spent roughly six months of his life on Australian soil, principally for Christmas visits, and has already represented Switzerland, the place he lives together with his mom, in a number of junior age teams.

He does, nonetheless, have robust emotional ties to the inexperienced and gold, which stretch again to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa the place he watched his father play as a toddler.