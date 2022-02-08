‘Very proud of him’: Swiss-born son of Socceroos legend could follow in dad’s footsteps
Swiss information retailers have been unafraid to construct hype round Liam, an attacking midfielder described as a “jewel” who has comparable traits to his father – most notably, his choice for his left foot.
He has realized his commerce contained in the membership’s youth system, which has produced world-class skills equivalent to Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Lyon star Xherdan Shaqiri and Germany-based goalkeeper Yann Sommer lately. The departure of different Basel gamers through the January switch window seems to have cleared room for his senior alternative and triggered his call-up to the senior ranks.
But there’s a probably merciless twist on this heartwarming story for Socceroos followers: Liam has solely spent roughly six months of his life on Australian soil, principally for Christmas visits, and has already represented Switzerland, the place he lives together with his mom, in a number of junior age teams.
He does, nonetheless, have robust emotional ties to the inexperienced and gold, which stretch again to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa the place he watched his father play as a toddler.
“He still loves Australia,” Scott mentioned.
“He met with [Football Australia interim technical director] Trevor Morgan before Christmas, he just touched base with him. But he was born in Switzerland, he’s gone through the Swiss juniors and the Swiss national teams now.
“I don’t know what the future holds, though. We’ve seen a lot of players in the past that haven’t been to Australia but they’ve played for Australia, these days.”
Scott is planning on making a go to to Switzerland later this 12 months, however has at all times been pleased to sit down again and watch Liam’s soccer journey unfold, moderately than utilizing his personal expertise to attempt to form or information it.
“We always have a kick-around in the backyard or go to the park and that, but I never really tried to tell him how to play,” he mentioned. “Basel’s got the best junior set-up in Switzerland. All the coaches are good, so there’s no point me telling him one thing and his coaches something else.
“The development is very good, and they give the young ones a game. If they’re good enough, they’ll play. And in Switzerland, it pretty much is a development league, too. They like to give their young players a game and if they’re good enough, they’ll sell them onto other clubs.”
