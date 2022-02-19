‘Very saddened’: 201cm giant tackled in wild basketball brawl

Players and coaches in a university basketball sport turned embroiled in a wild brawl second after the ultimate siren sounded.

Before March Madness, we now have February Fisticuffs.

Players and coaches for North Dakota State and Oral Roberts briefly brawled after the Summit League matchup on Thursday, the New York Post stories.

North Dakota State’s Maleeck Harden-Hayes — together with his staff closing out a 77-59 win — stole the ball within the ultimate seconds and dunked it residence after the buzzer.

Emotions didn’t seem excessive within the handshake line till Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills started yelling at North Dakota State gamers. Things rapidly escalated from there.

It doesn’t seem that any punches have been thrown, however there was a number of shoving between the 2 sides.

Oral Roberts huge man Elijah Lufile, who’s roughly 201cm, needed to be restrained a number of instances as he tried to get again on the North Dakota State gamers.

“I am very saddened about what transpired at the conclusion of our game tonight v NDSU. ORU nor NDSU want to be represented in a negative light,” Mills said in statement on Twitter.

“(North Dakota State coach) Dave Richman & I have spoken & I have the utmost respect for the Bison program. Congratulations to the Bison on a dominant performance.”

The two groups are battling for second place within the Summit League behind South Dakota State.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission