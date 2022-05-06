Veteran actress Mumtaz talks about facing skin issues : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Just final week, we had reported that actress Mumtaz was admitted to the hospital owing to her sick well being. While she was discharged later, the veteran actress spoke about going through some well being problems with late and one in all them concerned her delicate Iranian pores and skin.

Veteran actress Mumtaz talks about going through pores and skin points

Speaking about her hospitalization, Mumtaz revealed that she needed to admitted due to a sudden diarrhea assault. She additional went on to say that she suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and colitis and the way the diarrhea worsened the scenario for her. On the opposite hand, the veteran actress can be coping with pores and skin points.

For those who will not be conscious, Mumtaz belongs to an Iranian descent. She spoke about her pores and skin, how delicate it’s and the way it obtained affected throughout her hospitalization. She said that she was on drip for the complete week however her left hand couldn’t be used because of the lymph nodes that was eliminated when she was recognized with breast most cancers, two and half many years in the past.

During one in all her latest interviews, Mumtaz burdened on the necessity for healthcare in India because the actress recalled her expertise within the hospital. She insisted that whereas folks like her are capable of struggle again, a greater system is useful for the weak who all the time possess the hazard of being uncovered to a number of infections.

Known as one of many widespread divas of the 60s and 70s, Mumtaz has shared the display house with among the greatest superstars in Bollywood, from Dev Anand to Rajesh Khanna. The actress has acted in a number of motion pictures together with hits like Aap Ki Kasam, Khilona, Humjoli, Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Also Read: Yesteryear actress Mumtaz discharged from hospital; is currently weak but recovering

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.