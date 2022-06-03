Veteran photographer Mike Mzileni died with no regrets | Citypress

VOICES

If you ever crossed paths with veteran photographer and former City Press photos editor Ntate Mike Ndumiso Mzileni, you’ll know the important thing lesson he drummed into anybody he mentored: “Awenzeli mina, uzenzela wena [You’re not doing it for me, you’re doing it for yourself].”

Many of us who labored with him at City Press all through the 90s referred to as him our journalism father.

On this biting chilly Thursday, even with Mzileni having danced with and evaded loss of life previously few years as a consequence of his declining well being, it was nonetheless a tough kick to the photo voltaic plexus to be taught from his daughter Nandi that he had died at his residence in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday night time after an extended battle with a number of sicknesses.

He additionally had a nasty fall final yr and broke his leg, so he needed to endure a number of journeys to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital throughout lockdown.

READ: City Press through the years

He joined City Press when it was born 40 years in the past in 1982 and went on to steer its photographic desk.

Mzileni cherished telling this easy story of a younger Xhosa bride who befriended an outdated man in a village and invited him to her homestead to get a sip of water to ease his journey.

The story should have been impressed by his Stutterheim roots, the place he was born in 1942.

His household later moved to the City of Gold from the Eastern Cape to eke out a greater dwelling.

Desmond Tutu speaks to the police on June 20 1982. Photo: Mike Mzileni/Archive

The outdated man within the story, pleased with the nice and cozy hospitality, stored on going again to the girl’s residence to greet her throughout his different journeys by the village.

As they grew to become extra conversant in one another, it grew to become typical for the outdated man to ask for a plate of meals when he handed by, which began to annoy the younger lady.

Every time she noticed the outdated man off with umphako (meals for the journey), he would pause and say the identical phrases to her over and over: “Awenzeli mina, uzenzela wena.”

There got here a time when the bride determined to cease the outdated man’s reliance on her for meals and devised a plan to poison him.

As dramatic as outdated tales go, certainly, the outdated man handed by and shortly she noticed him off with a plate of meals laced with poison.

READ: How City Press kept SA political leaders informed

Unbeknown to her, the outdated man met up together with her husband down within the valley and after exchanging greetings, the husband informed him that he was hungry.

Out of kindness, the outdated man gave him the poisoned meals. To reduce an extended fable quick, by the point the husband entered his homestead, he was gasping his final breath and died within the bride’s arms.

Mzileni would go to nice lengths to elucidate how life was about what all of us put in, as every thing we do to and for others is what we reap.

Unapologetic in his Pan-Africanist views, Mzileni’s advocacy for human rights got here by clearly in his photos of political historic occasions – from defiance campaigns to the riots within the 70s and the state of emergency within the 80s, all the best way to the street to our democracy.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela negotiates with the SA Police to keep away from a confrontation with the gang at Jan Smuts Airport in 1987. Photo: Mike Mzileni/Archive

“A camera is more powerful than an AK47. Photographers usually express themselves best through camera lenses [rather than words]. We record history.

Without photos, we wouldn’t know where we are or where we’re going,” Mzileni mentioned on the launch of his solo exhibition at Gallery 1989 at The Market Photo Workshop, which ran from December 11 to January 21.

It was becoming that within the subsequent exhibition room, Mzileni shared the area with up-and-coming younger photographers, a few of whom have been graduating that day.

In his exhibition, his vary of labor expressed the resistance towards apartheid in his well-known June 16 1976 photos and the harshness of life beneath that regime, the place the human spirit someway managed to thrive.

Mzileni had lined the June 16 riots as a 34-year-old Drum journal photographer and was proper within the thick of the tear fuel.

His work in music, particularly in documenting native jazz and even sport, which he was lauded for, was additionally exhibited.

Mzileni, who turned 80 on January 16, was offered with flowers by notable journalists who organised his celebration at Nikki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant in Newtown.

While he hobbled on to the stage along with his strolling stick throughout his celebration – he was feeling poorly that day – the eagerness and fireplace in his voice when he spoke about journalism, in addition to his recollections of the hostile setting the previous era labored beneath, and what he achieved regardless of all that spoke of a person with no regrets.

His objective was formed by a digital camera lens.

Mzileni, one of many final surviving Drum-era journalists, can be credited as being one among black journalism’s pathfinders.

His notable oeuvre in music can be documented in two books referred to as A Common Hunger to Sing by veteran author ZB Molefe printed in 1997, which paid homage to 50 girls jazz singers from 1950 to 1990, and All that Jazz: A Pictorial Tribute – Mike Mzileni.Mzileni labored for varied publications throughout his profession, together with The World, the Sunday Express, the Rand Daily Mail and the Sunday Times, along with his final media position being the image editor at City Press from 1982 till his retirement in 2000.

He is survived by his sister, Noma Mokoena, spouse, Antoinette, two youngsters, Nandi and Kwame, and 4 grandchildren. The household will announce the memorial service and funeral particulars sooner or later.