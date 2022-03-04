Veteran US prosecutor to lead task force probing Russian oligarchs

Andrew Adams, a veteran federal prosecutor in New York City who has expertise dealing with instances involving Russian organized crime teams, will lead the Justice Department’s new process drive geared toward Russian oligarchs, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated on Thursday.

“Together with our federal and international partners, we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine,” Garland stated in remarks to the American Bar Institute’s National Institute on White Collar Crime.

Garland’s announcement got here someday after he unveiled the small print in regards to the new process drive referred to as “KleptoCapture,” tasked with investigating and prosecuting sanctions violations.

It can even search civil and felony forfeitures to grab belongings obtained by means of illegal conduct.

The process drive title references the phrase “kleptocracy:” a society whose leaders misuse their powers to build up wealth on the expense of these they govern.

The process drive, to be run out of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s workplace, will probably be headed by Adams, who joined the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in 2013 and has served as lead prosecutor on a number of distinguished asset forfeiture and arranged crime instances.

In 2015, Adams led a workforce that efficiently recovered a uncommon Stradivarius violin that was stolen in 1980. In 2018, he led the prosecution of Razhden Shulaya, accused of operating a Russian crime syndicate that offered stolen jewellery, rigged slot machines at casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, and ran underground poker video games in Brooklyn.

Shulaya, described as a Russian “vor v zakone,” or “thief-in-law,” was convicted at his racketeering trial and sentenced to 45 years in jail.

In late 2018, Adams turned co-chief of the workplace’s Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises unit, in response to his LinkedIn profile.

