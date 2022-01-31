Veterinary medicines: New rules to promote animal health and fight antimicrobial resistance now apply

In the battle in opposition to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a revamped legislation on veterinary medicinal products applies within the EU as from 28 January. Adopted three years in the past, this laws is now a cornerstone to help the achievement of the aims set within the European One Health Action Plan and within the Farm to Fork Strategy in opposition to AMR. The laws additionally consolidates the EU’s main position on the worldwide stage to behave in opposition to AMR.

Welcoming this milestone, Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides made the next assertion: “The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated how human, plant and animal well being, environmental well being and meals safety are interlinked. The clearest illustration of those hyperlinks is the silent pandemic of antimicrobial resistance.

“We have set an formidable goal in our Farm to Fork Strategy of halving general EU gross sales of antimicrobials for farmed animals and in aquaculture by 2030. With the European One Health Action Plan, we intention to sort out this potential well being disaster by addressing human, animal and plant well being as one continuum. The new guidelines shall be key to attaining this.

“In the EU, the majority of antimicrobials are administered to animals, to which the same basic principle applies as for humans: to treat illness and keep them healthy. However, it is possible to reduce infections and the need for treatment in the first place, through improved hygiene practices and vaccination, as well as – in the case of farmed animals – biosecurity and animal husbandry. Limiting the use of antimicrobials must be the priority.

Advertisement

“The new guidelines will be sure that, as of at this time, remedies by antimicrobials for animals shall be administered when, and solely when, there’s a actual want for them. Together with the brand new laws on medicated feed, which is able to ban the preventive use and limit prescriptions of antimicrobial in medicated feed, the brand new guidelines will considerably strengthen the fights in opposition to AMR.

“The new guidelines will even promote the provision of promising veterinary medicines sooner or later by stimulating innovation and competitiveness.

“I encourage all member states to make sure that the appropriate measures and resources are put in place, in order to ensure the full functioning of the legislation on the ground at national level, and to make its implementation a common success.

Advertisement

“The new guidelines strengthens the EU’s place is on the forefront of the worldwide battle in opposition to AMR, whereas equipping us with a contemporary, revolutionary and fit-for-purpose authorized framework on veterinary medicinal merchandise.”

Background

Veterinary medicines – also called medicinal merchandise for veterinary use, veterinary medication or veterinary medicinal merchandise (VMPs) – are substances or combos of gear to deal with, forestall or diagnose illness in animals.

The EU helps the event and authorisation of secure, efficient and qualitative veterinary medicinal merchandise for the manufacturing of meals and companion animals. It helps making certain the provision of those medicines and while guaranteeing the best stage of public well being, animal well being and environmental safety.

Adopted in 2019, the brand new Regulation on veterinary medicines products (VMPs) enters into software on 28 January 2022.

The primary aims of the laws are to:

Set up a contemporary, revolutionary and match for goal authorized framework;

incentivise innovation for VMPs and improve their availability, and;

strengthen the EU battle in opposition to antimicrobial resistance.

In latest years, the Commission has been working in the direction of the adoption of some 25 delegated and implementing acts to complement this Regulation, half of which by the date of software of the Regulation.

More info

Questions & Answers

Share this text: