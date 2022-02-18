Vic opposition pledges manufacturing boost

The Victorian opposition has pledged $2.5 billion to safe manufacturing jobs with $1 billion earmarked for the areas.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy stated the election promise would “revive” a sector hit laborious by COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

“We are committed to making sure manufacturing remains viable here in Victoria,” Mr Guy stated.

“I’m going to be an interventionist premier that invests in Victorian jobs … to make sure our state’s best days are ahead of us, not behind us.”

A spokesperson for the Andrews Labor authorities stated it had offered $180 million to Victorian producers over the previous eight years, producing virtually $2 billion in personal funding.

“Our manufacturing businesses employ more than 290,000 workers,” they stated. “We’re making sure we remain the manufacturing state.”

The authorities was additionally supporting innovation in superior manufacturing via its $2 billion Breakthrough Victoria fund, the spokesperson stated.

But Victorian Nationals chief Peter Walsh maintained the coalition’s announcement would deliver a “dose of positivity” to the state.

“We need to put the pandemic and the lockdowns behind us,” he stated.

“We need to get on with our lives and give people back their lives, and actually promote Victoria to be the number one state again.”

Bendigo-based producer Australian Turntables can be one enterprise to learn from the funding pledge.

The agency’s normal supervisor Marc Smith stated he would welcome any cash to assist develop his enterprise.

“We have very strong growth aspirations, to grow more than 10 times what we currently are over the next five to 10 years,” Mr Smith stated.

“We are looking for significant growth and government assistance would certainly help that.”