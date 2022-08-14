Vice attitude with NYT rigour: The Eastern Standard Times targets diaspora audience

The tales that seem on EST are totally different to what folks would possibly count on on multicultural broadcaster SBS. For instance, final week the web site run a mini-documentary on Kee Moo, a queer group from Northern Thailand who speak about their id and journey. A mini-documentary from early August was with Chinese-Australian sculptor NC Qin, who turns fragile glass into weapons and armour. The website is at present selling an episode on the billion greenback hair trade and its exploitation of Asian girls.

“A really important pillar for me was that stories were told by the people who would live them,” Hannam says.

“I go to them and say what story do you want to tell? And then we fund it. We help a little bit with story structure and with editing, and then we help release it.

I feel like that’s part of our responsibility to make sure that people feel like their stories in these countries – where typically there isn’t a large media industry for humanity-based stories – has legs to kind of be seen.”

The publication isn’t making some huge cash, nevertheless it plans to take action in the identical means as Vice’s manufacturing arm, Virtue: by means of partnerships with manufacturers. “People are really interested in partnering with us to speak to the diaspora community in the US in Australia,” she says.