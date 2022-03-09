Vice President Harris is going to Poland after the U.S. rejected fighter jet offer

toggle caption Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

Vice President Harris is heading to Warsaw on Wednesday for a visit meant to point out unity with Poland and Romania, two U.S. allies that flank Ukraine.

But the go to comes a day after an unusually public disagreement over a Polish proposal to share its fighter jets with Ukraine — an idea that the Pentagon rejected.

Senior administration officers who briefed reporters forward of Harris’ journey downplayed the dispute, saying that there have been “a lot of ideas worth discussing” though this one was judged “not tenable” by the Pentagon, and noting that talks would proceed whereas Harris was abroad.

toggle caption Sergei Supinsky/AFP by way of Getty Images

Sergei Supinsky/AFP by way of Getty Images

Poland stunned the U.S. with its proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested U.S lawmakers on Saturday for assist getting extra Russian-made MiG fighter jets to his navy — jets that his pilots know to how to fly.

The White House mentioned it might attempt to work to assist Ukraine get them from Poland — changing the jets with U.S.-made plane for Poland — however mentioned it might be arduous to switch planes into Ukraine.

Then on Tuesday, Poland introduced it might ship its jets to the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany. That caught U.S. officers off guard. Later within the day, the Pentagon issued an announcement saying flying planes from a U.S./NATO base in Germany into contested airspace would not work.

“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned. “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.”

Harris will meet with Polish officers on Thursday

Harris’ journey was deliberate effectively earlier than the disagreement occurred. She has been assembly and speaking with NATO allies in Eastern Europe even earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine, and plans to debate “next steps” to answer Russian aggression, officers advised reporters.

On Thursday, she’s going to maintain conferences with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki — in addition to with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who occurs to be visiting Warsaw on the similar time.

Officials mentioned Harris will meet Ukrainians who’ve fled their nation, in addition to U.S. Embassy employees from Kyiv, who at the moment are based mostly in Poland.

On Friday, Harris will meet with Romania’s president in Bucharest

Harris will meet U.S. service members stationed in Poland on Friday earlier than she heads to Bucharest to satisfy Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The United States has boosted its troop presence in Poland and Romania to strengthen NATO allies. Harris desires to speak about how the U.S. can present assist for refugees. More than half of the two million individuals who have fled Ukraine are in Poland.