Vicky Kaushal enjoys alone time by banks of Narmada; Fans ask, ‘Katrina kahan hai bhai?’

Vicky and Katrina bought married on December 9, in an intimate ceremony

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal on Sunday handled his followers and followers with some thrilling photos of himself. The actor was capturing for his upcoming Laxman Utekar’s directorial untitled movie in Indore together with Sara Ali Khan. In the images shared by him, he could be seen sitting on the banks of Narmada alone and having fun with the serene night. Sharing this image, Vicky wrote, “हर हर नर्मदे ।”

In no time, his put up was bombarded by the reactions from his followers. Most of them inquired about his spouse and actress Katrina Kaif. One of the customers requested, “Katrina kider hai vai.” Another one stated that Katrina clicked the images. “Jaroor piche Katrina hogi,” stated a person.

Previously, Katrina flew all the way down to Indore from Mumbai, to have a good time Lohri together with her husband. The actress shared a sequence of images on her Instagram as she wrote within the caption, “Indoors in ????? #sundayselfie”

Earlier within the day, Vicky took to his IG tales to share a glimpse of how he spent his break day from the shoot set. The clip and film shared by the ‘URI’ actor characteristic him batting on a cricket pitch together with his movie crew taking part in alongside. “The team that plays together slays together,” he wrote alongside the clip.

Meanwhile, actor Sharib Hashmi had shared photos that includes himself with Vicky, Sara Ali Khan and the entire staff asserting the wrap up of the movie’s Indore schedule.

Vicky and Katrina bought married on December 9, in an intimate ceremony after 3 days of wedding ceremony festivities on the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. The a lot hyped wedding ceremony was attended by 120 company amid tight safety. The movie star couple shifted to their new condominium in Mumbai’s Juhu space the place Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are their neighbours.

-with ANI inputs