Vics on the ropes v WA in Sheffield Shield

Victoria have made a disastrous begin to the top-of-the-table final-round Sheffield Shield match towards Western Australia in Perth.

Needing to easily keep away from defeat to shore up internet hosting rights for subsequent week’s last, the Vics slipped to 5-58 on the finish of the primary session on day one.

WA gained the toss and elected to bowl first, and Aaron Hardie ensured the choice was vindicated.

The younger allrounder took 4-12 from eight overs as Victoria’s much-vaunted batting line-up discovered few solutions on the WACA deck.

Hardie knocked over opener Travis Dean (3), captain Peter Handscomb (1), the

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any machine. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

free-scoring Nic Maddinson (4) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (4).

Will Pucovski made 22 on his return from concussion earlier than he was caught behind off Matthew Kelly.

Middle-order batter Matt Short (17no) and wicketkeeper Sam Harper (5no) are on the crease.

Two debutants lined-up within the type of Victorian medium-pacer Cam McClure and Western Australian 17-year-old Teague Wyllie.

A win for Western Australia will seemingly be sufficient for the March 31 last to be staged in Perth.