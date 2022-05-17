Victim In Saturday’s Double Homicide Was Brother Of 11-Year-Old Killed In 2000

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A double murder on town’s north facet has ties to a homicide 20 years in the past.

McConda Deon Robinson, 53, is being referred to as a hero for pushing two younger males out of the way in which of gunfire Saturday simply earlier than 4 a.m. close to North Bryant Avenue and West Broadway Avenue.

The sound of automated gunfire could possibly be heard for blocks earlier than EMS crews arrived to hold away town’s thirty third and thirty fourth murder victims of the 12 months.

“He was just there trying to save the younger guys from getting shot,” Monique Flowers, with A Mother’s Love, stated.

A Mother’s Love was first on the scene and was instructed that one of many victims, Robinson, was a hero.

“He kind of stepped and pushed the older guy, and the younger guy who passed away, Kevan, he pushed him to the ground. He ended up getting shot too,” Flowers stated.

The second sufferer is said to a different murder sufferer from many years previous. That man who died was the brother of Kevin Brewer who, at age 11 was killed in 2000 after being shot by a stray bullet throughout a gang battle. He and a buddy had stopped to observe a battle amongst males who have been playing close to Cottage Park.

His loss of life stays unsolved regardless of a $150,000 reward.

“It’s just sad that this cycle continues to repeat itself,” New Salem Baptist Church Rev. Jerry McAfee stated. “And the question becomes, how do we break it?”

McAfee referred to as all boots-on-the-ground organizations collectively.

“What I said to the group yesterday is all of us have levels of influence on both sides. We need you talking to everyone that you know,” McAfee stated.

He believes ways that labored when Minneapolis was dubbed “Murderapolis” within the late ’90s ought to be utilized now.

“We always had a presence in each camp to where that person dealt with them all the time,” he stated. “If something was getting ready to get crazy, we had someone there with them to try and talk them through it. Right now, to my knowledge, we don’t have that type of structure.”

McAfee desires to cease the cycle that has him preaching funerals for the youngsters whose father’s he’s buried up to now.

“No one group is going to be successful on this if we don’t do this thing together and create the necessary synergy. We will always be back here,” McAfee stated.

Minneapolis police have taken greater than 20 weapons off the road in latest days. The MPD says they want neighborhood to work with them to assist cease the gun violence.