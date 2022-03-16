Victim of antisemitic attack caught on camera sues over violence

The sufferer of a violent antisemitic assault captured on video in May outdoors a West Los Angeles eatery has sued two folks charged with a hate crime within the assault.

A lawsuit filed Monday towards Xavier Pabon, 30, and Samer Jayylusi, 36, alleges the violation of Mher Hagopian’s civil rights, conspiracy, battery, assault, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional misery.

Jayylusi and Pabon already are going through legal prices of assault, with a hate crime enhancement, in reference to the attack outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant on May 18, 2021.

“We are bringing this civil action against the perpetrators of this vicious hate crime to seek redress for the harm suffered by plaintiff for his selfless and courageous acts,” mentioned Patricia L. Glaser of Glaser Weil, who together with two different corporations represents the folks concerned within the assault.

Jayylusi and Pabon are accused of being a part of a bunch of eight individuals who approached the restaurant within the 300 block of La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Grove.

A video of the assault exhibits diners being ambushed by a mob yelling antisemitic slurs and shouting “death to Jews” and “dirty Jews.”

“Then the mob began hurling glass objects from their trucks at the plaintiff, his friends and other Jewish diners,” the lawsuit states. “Then the members of the convoy jumped from their vehicles and began viciously beating the plaintiff and his friends, forcing the other Jewish diners to run for safety.”

The swimsuit says that Hagopian “sprang into action” after Jayylusi and Pabon kicked his pal within the head and on his physique. He “grabbed a nearby stanchion that had roped off Sushi Fumi’s outdoors dining area and used it fend off the attackers in self-defense and defense of his friends,” courtroom paperwork present.

The defendants are accused of grabbing Hagopian, slamming him towards a close-by car, beating him with their fists and spraying a chemical irritant, believed to be both pepper spray or Mace, on him.

The violent confrontation got here through the top of a lethal conflict between Israelis and Palestinians alongside the Gaza Strip. At least 227 Palestinians, together with 64 youngsters, had been killed throughout 10 days of Israeli airstrikes. A dozen Israelis, together with a small little one and a teen, additionally had been killed in preventing between Hamas militants and Israel’s protection forces on the time.

Video taken from outdoors the restaurant — which was supplied to The Times anonymously — exhibits a number of vehicles driving by, honking their horns and waving Palestinian flags whereas shouting. One man may be seen utilizing a megaphone to announce that Israelis had “killed women” and “should be ashamed of themselves.”

According to the swimsuit, Hagopian was rushed to the hospital following the altercation and obtained remedy for the irritant and different accidents.

He and his mates “were left physically and emotionally beaten” and “truly feared for their lives,” in accordance with the grievance.

“Antisemitic hate crimes are on the rise, and whether on college campuses, in houses of worship, at Jewish day schools, or out while dining, Jews are being targeted and terrorized at an increasing rate. Enough is enough,” mentioned Julie Gerchik, a litigation associate at Glaser Weil.

Hate crimes have been surging throughout California lately, jumping by 31% in 2020 in contrast with the prior 12 months, in accordance with a report printed by the state lawyer common’s workplace. Antisemitic incidents have risen statewide by 40% since 2016, in accordance with the Anti-Defamation League, and information present hate crimes targeting Muslims began to spike across the similar time.