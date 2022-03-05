Victim of Mangrove Avenue car accident identified as Jamaican national | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported a tragic accident on Mangrove Avenue final week Saturday, February 26, whereby a car collided with a fence column.

Following the accident, police reported that the occupant of the car was transported by emergency companies to the hospital and later pronounced useless.

The man has now been recognized by the RCIPS as 48-year-old Eric Sherman, a Jamaican National residing within the Cayman Islands.

The RCIPS expresses condolences to the household of the deceased.