Victims of The Troubles: A year of turmoil in Northern Ireland

Host Ailbhe Rea takes us on her year-long journey masking the British authorities’s contentious efforts to search out peace and reconciliation inside Northern Ireland’s war-torn previous.

She travels again to her homeland to listen to the emotive testimony of the households of a few of these murdered throughout The Troubles, and their anger at Westminster proposals for an efficient amnesty for these accountable.

But she hears too from Conservative MPs – and former troopers – like Johnny Mercer and Mark Francois, who say pursuing aged ex-servicemen for alleged crimes from many many years previous is vindictive and mistaken.

And she speaks to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who final week printed recent laws he claims will lastly convey some closure to one of many darkest chapters of recent British and Irish historical past.