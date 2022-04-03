Victoria announces $1.5 billion COVID catch-up plan

The state authorities is getting ready to ramp up surgical exercise to document ranges as a part of a $1.5 billion hospital blitz to clear a large backlog of elective surgical procedure constructed up over the pandemic.

Under the push, hospitals will probably be cranked as much as 125 per cent of their pre-pandemic ranges as the federal government guarantees an additional 40,000 surgical procedures in 2023, constructing as much as a document 240,000 surgical procedures yearly from 2024.

But the push – wanted to deal with enormous ready lists linked to months price of cancelled surgical procedures because of the pandemic – is not going to come cheaply, costing as a lot as $1.5 billion.

It will see Victorian hospitals working at night time and on weekends. As a primary step, Frankston Private Hospital will probably be overhauled right into a public surgical procedure centre with the flexibility to deal with as much as 9000 public sufferers a 12 months from 2023.