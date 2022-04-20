Victoria announces new isolation, vaccination and mask rules

Vaccination, venue check-in and masks necessities will probably be wound again in Victoria from this weekend.

Health Minister Martin Foley introduced the adjustments to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning.

The adjustments will go away Victoria with few pandemic guidelines as soon as they arrive into impact at 11.59pm on Friday.

Authorities in Victoria and NSW have been working collectively to scrap the rule forcing family contacts of COVID-19 instances to remain at residence for seven days, in addition to vaccine mandates particularly workplaces and for hospitality patrons, in addition to masks guidelines for public-facing employees.