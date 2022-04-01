Victoria calls for 3.5 per cent wage rise while NSW urges ‘caution’

The Master Grocers Association, which represents impartial retailers, has called for a wage freeze. The Housing Industry Association has additionally made a submission warning it was “untimely, if not appropriate” to extend apprentice wages, saying it could erode the impact of presidency stimulus measures.

The Victorian authorities employs about 300,000 folks, whereas the NSW authorities employs nearly 350,000.

Loading

The Coalition-led NSW authorities stated in its submission wage progress must be pushed by growing productiveness, decreasing taxes, lowering bureaucratic hurdles, and inspiring competitors, and the Fair Work Commission ought to take a “cautious approach” to the assessment.

“Minimum wages must not act as an impediment to affected workers securing and maintaining employment or regaining employment once out of the workforce,” the submission reads, including the minimal wage shouldn’t be raised in order that it “hinders an enterprise’s competitiveness.”