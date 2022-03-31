Victoria could spurn curriculum if ‘insular’ take on history prevails
Acting training minister Stuart Robert directed the Australian Curriculum and Assessment Authority in February to make modifications to the arithmetic and humanities elements of the draft curriculum, and to offer larger prominence to pupil psychological well being within the well being and bodily training curriculum.
On maths, he insisted that the curriculum should raise requirements “to ensure they match those of high-performing nations” similar to Singapore, the place 15-year-old college students are as a lot as two years forward of Australian college students on the Programme for International Student Assessment.
This consists of limiting college students’ reliance on a calculator and bringing ahead their mastery of foundational materials similar to occasions tables in major faculty.
Mr Robert additionally referred to as for a reduce to the quantity of fabric within the maths curriculum, “ensuring only those that show the most effective, evidence-based way to teach content are included”.
Victoria has its personal curriculum, which is utilized by all authorities and Catholic faculties and is underpinned by the nationwide curriculum, whereas most impartial faculties in Victoria use the Australian curriculum.
The first draft of the brand new curriculum – launched for session in April final 12 months – would have elevated concentrate on Australia’s First Nations historical past and tradition and lowered emphasis on the nation’s Christian heritage. It adopted a assessment that discovered the present curriculum didn’t embody sufficient “truth telling” concerning the experiences of Indigenous Australians since European arrival.
The transfer to scale back emphasis on Australia’s Christian heritage provoked a immediate backlash from the Commonwealth. Mr Robert included in his checklist of instructions in February “a more balanced view of history”, together with the interval between 1750 and 1914 and Australia’s post-World War 11 migrant historical past.
“Our history curriculum must be balanced, properly teach students about the origins of Australia’s liberal democratic institutions and promote a strong understanding and pride in who we are as a nation,” he advised The Age Schools Summit in March.
