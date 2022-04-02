Victoria expecting hospitalisations to rise by hundreds as Omicron peaks

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has additionally been isolating at dwelling after his nine-year-old son returned a constructive speedy antigen take a look at after waking up with a gentle cough.

Mr Guy this week called for an overhaul of the rules, arguing it lacked widespread sense to drive family contacts of constructive instances to isolate at dwelling for seven days in the event that they examined damaging and have been asymptomatic.

“I think you have got to apply common sense,” he mentioned this week. “If you’re doing tests and you’re negative and you feel fine then you should get on with life.”

On Saturday, opposition transport infrastructure spokesman Matthew Bach additionally known as for a rethink of the seven-day isolation guidelines, arguing the change would assist the overburdened hospital system by permitting well being employees to return to work.