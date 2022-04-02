Victoria expecting hospitalisations to rise by hundreds as Omicron peaks
Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has additionally been isolating at dwelling after his nine-year-old son returned a constructive speedy antigen take a look at after waking up with a gentle cough.
Mr Guy this week called for an overhaul of the rules, arguing it lacked widespread sense to drive family contacts of constructive instances to isolate at dwelling for seven days in the event that they examined damaging and have been asymptomatic.
“I think you have got to apply common sense,” he mentioned this week. “If you’re doing tests and you’re negative and you feel fine then you should get on with life.”
On Saturday, opposition transport infrastructure spokesman Matthew Bach additionally known as for a rethink of the seven-day isolation guidelines, arguing the change would assist the overburdened hospital system by permitting well being employees to return to work.
“There are different views,” Mr Bach mentioned. “We’ll continue to advocate for a commonsense path forward. We’ve got to get as many healthy health workers back out there to try to fix our health crisis, we’ve got to get as many healthy kids back to school where they have lost so much learning.”
He mentioned anybody who didn’t really feel unwell and had examined damaging shouldn’t be pressured to isolate.
“That was actually my situation. A few weeks ago both my wife and my daughter got COVID. We live in a tiny little two-bed workers cottage. Now I felt really healthy and well the whole time and didn’t get it.”
But the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommendation, launched on Thursday, mentioned eradicating quarantine as case numbers climbed “may lead to higher caseloads and a reduced capacity for the health system to provide some acute and elective services”.
Mr Foley mentioned he didn’t need restrictions to stay in place longer than wanted, however promised the federal government would proceed to observe well being recommendation.
“It is not about … the whims of individual politicians who want to get out there and politically campaign, it is about keeping Victorians safe,” he mentioned.
