Victoria play it safe as spinners cause some nervy moments

Queensland left a goal of 236 in 45 overs but it surely was by no means within the residence aspect’s sights

Queensland 349 (Clayton 109, Bazley 64, Short 4-74) and seven for 246 dec (Peirson 76) drew with Victoria 360 (Maddinson 110*, Handscomb 92, Harris 91, Sandhu 6-65) and three for 104

Victoria got here by means of a closing session trial by spin as their conflict in opposition to Queensland resulted in a draw after declining to have a dip at a run chase supplied by Jimmy Peirson ‘s declaration.

A goal of 236 in a minimal 45 overs was all the time unlikely and any likelihood of Victoria, who’re prime of the desk, setting themselves up for it vanished after they misplaced early wickets which opened the door for Queensland to create some nervy moments.

“We had every intention of trying to chase, but just got into a little bit of a hole against the new ball,” Victoria coach Chris Rogers mentioned. “It was always going to be tough against the spin on that kind of wearing wicket with the footmarks. With one of our best players out there in Nic Maddinson, he felt that it was going to be too hard to try and chase, and we supported that decision.”

Travis Dean edged to 3rd slip within the fourth over and the in-form Peter Handscomb was given out to a top-edged hook though didn’t seem impressed by the choice. When Marcus Harris was crushed by one which skidded by means of from Matt Renshaw, Victoria had been 3 for 33.

Queensland crowded the bat – within the closing hour everybody was in a catching place – with Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann, Renshaw and Gurinder Sandhu, the latter bowling offspin fairly than his ordinary seam up, rattling by means of the overs and so they created plenty of near-misses for the batters.

However, Nic Maddinson , who had scored a century within the first innings and can now be on stand-by for the tour of Pakistan ought to there be any late points earlier than the squad departs, and Matt Short survived 30 overs.

Mark Steketee , who has been drafted into the Pakistan tour after Michael Neser’s damage, solely bowled two overs within the second innings earlier than leaving the sector nursing his aspect however after the match Peirson mentioned it was a precautionary transfer and all indications had been that Steketee could be fantastic.

Earlier within the day it appeared that Victoria may be capable to drive a consequence themselves. Queensland had resumed simply 58 forward with three wickets down and Sam Truloff fell within the eleventh over of the day. When Jack Clayton reverse swept to slide and Sandhu was caught behind, Queensland’s lead was 141 with appreciable time left.

Peirson and James Bazley prevented additional loss after which opened their shoulders to push Victoria in direction of their declaration which included Jon Holland being taken for 17 in an over earlier than eradicating Peirson to a catch within the deep.