Victoria records 10,589 cases and 20 deaths as aged care outbreaks spike
Victoria recorded 10,589 COVID-19 circumstances on Sunday and 20 deaths, because the variety of outbreaks at aged care amenities throughout the state ballooned to nearly 300.
There at the moment are 889 individuals in hospital with the virus in Victoria, with 35 individuals on a ventilator and 111 in intensive care. More than 25,172 PCR checks outcomes had been returned on Saturday.
Victoria now has 78,294 lively circumstances, down from 191,058 final Sunday.
The variety of Victorian aged care houses with lively coronavirus circumstances has risen sharply within the final month, with outbreaks within the state’s amenities rising from seven to 296 since late December, federal authorities knowledge reveals.
Around 1700 aged care residents are presently sick with COVID-19, in comparison with about 400 on January 7. Staff infections have elevated from 450 to 1350 in that point.
Meanwhile, the deadline for the federal authorities’s plan to ship booster photographs to all 2650 aged care houses nationwide by the tip of January seems to have been postponed, with 500 amenities but to obtain their photographs.
Federal Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck advised the heads of the sector in a briefing on Thursday that this might be delayed by every week, and that the booster uptake amongst aged care residents was about 80 per cent, in keeping with individuals within the briefing.
The federal authorities, which is accountable for most aged care amenities in Victoria, confirmed the booster photographs can be delivered subsequent week.