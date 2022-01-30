Victoria records 10,589 cases and 20 deaths as aged care outbreaks spike

Victoria recorded 10,589 COVID-19 circumstances on Sunday and 20 deaths, because the variety of outbreaks at aged care amenities throughout the state ballooned to nearly 300.

There at the moment are 889 individuals in hospital with the virus in Victoria, with 35 individuals on a ventilator and 111 in intensive care. More than 25,172 PCR checks outcomes had been returned on Saturday.

Victoria now has 78,294 lively circumstances, down from 191,058 final Sunday.

The variety of Victorian aged care houses with lively coronavirus circumstances has risen sharply within the final month, with outbreaks within the state’s amenities rising from seven to 296 since late December, federal authorities knowledge reveals.