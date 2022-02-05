Victoria records 7810 COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Loading

“We’ve seen from data from the education department that we could expect to see a spike in cases, and that is why the prospect of hospitalisations potentially reflecting that spike in a week or so is a real prospect.”

Victoria’s Code Brown designation will probably stay in place for plenty of weeks, Mr Foley mentioned.

Code Brown impacts metropolitan and main regional hospitals, and means non-urgent companies will be deferred and healthcare employees can have their depart cancelled. The emergency alert started on January 18.

About 93 per cent of Victorians have obtained two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, whereas 43 per cent of the inhabitants aged over 18 have obtained a booster dose. There had been 17,381 inoculations administered at state-run websites on Friday.