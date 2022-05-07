Australia

Victoria Road closed due to large Rozelle fire

A hearth in Sydney’s inside west has led to a serious street closure as police and emergency companies attend the scene.

Emergency companies have been known as to Rozelle after studies of a hearth at Victoria Rd close to Darling Street at about 4.35pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman mentioned.

Victoria Road is now closed for westbound site visitors, which is being diverted to Darling Street.

Witnesses say the fireplace is at a vacant website that was previously the Balmain Leagues Club. Footage from the scene exhibits flames and plumes of smoke coming from the constructing.



