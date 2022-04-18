Victoria University staff go unpaid for weeks due to system glitches
“[The payments system] continues to cause problems, particularly regarding paying staff salary on time,” the union bulletin states. “Some staff have waited months to be paid, which has caused severe financial distress.”
The union’s Victoria University department president, Bill Swannie, mentioned new circumstances of employees being unpaid had been rising at the same time as excellent circumstances had been settled.
“Some it has been a delay of a week or two weeks, but a small number of staff haven’t been paid for 12 weeks and have been in serious financial distress,” Swannie mentioned.
He known as on college administration to speak higher with employees about when the issue could be fastened.
Doris Testa, a senior lecturer within the College of Health and Biomedicine, has been advocating for affected employees and mentioned frustration was constructing.
“Some staff have had to go to the vice-chancellor to express their concern,” Testa mentioned. “The communication channels don’t seem to be working.”
A college spokesperson mentioned Victoria University had launched a brand new human sources IT system late final yr, which had generated “a number of teething problems that we have been assiduously working to address”.
“We are acutely aware of the frustrations being experienced by staff with the new system and have continued to communicate regularly on this, including what action is being taken to address them,” the spokesperson mentioned.
The spokesperson didn’t reply to a query about what number of employees had been affected however mentioned “a small number of staff have been directly impacted each pay cycle – around 1 per cent of our total workforce”.
Australia’s universities have been deluged with underpayment claims prior to now two years, which have uncovered a sample of systemic underpayment of informal lecturers.
The Fair Work Ombudsman has been investigating 14 Australian universities over potential wage theft, though Victoria University shouldn’t be amongst them.
Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker informed Senate Estimates in October final yr that her workplace had recognized a sample of “poor governance and management” within the college sector.
“There are issues with not centralising their payroll and human resources functions. There appears to be a lack of investment in payroll time-recording systems,” Parker mentioned.
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most necessary and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.