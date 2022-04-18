Victoria University staff go unpaid for weeks due to system glitches

“[The payments system] continues to cause problems, particularly regarding paying staff salary on time,” the union bulletin states. “Some staff have waited months to be paid, which has caused severe financial distress.”

The union’s Victoria University department president, Bill Swannie, mentioned new circumstances of employees being unpaid had been rising at the same time as excellent circumstances had been settled.

“Some it has been a delay of a week or two weeks, but a small number of staff haven’t been paid for 12 weeks and have been in serious financial distress,” Swannie mentioned.

He known as on college administration to speak higher with employees about when the issue could be fastened.

Doris Testa, a senior lecturer within the College of Health and Biomedicine, has been advocating for affected employees and mentioned frustration was constructing.