Victoria’s schools boom loses steam during COVID

“If it’s senior students or international students, it’ll wash through the system very quickly.” The figures additionally present impartial colleges have continued to seize market share, with the smallest faculty sector reporting the most important leap in enrolments, at 2.3 per cent. By distinction, enrolments at authorities colleges grew by 0.2 per cent, whereas the Catholic system stayed flat. Independent Schools Victoria chief government Michelle Green stated: “Given the disruption of the past two years, and the economic uncertainty caused by COVID, the figures confirm that a growing number of parents are confident that independent schools can meet the needs of their children.”

About 88,800 individuals left Australia within the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, the primary internet abroad migration loss since 1946. Victoria was the only state to report population loss over the identical interval, of 0.7 per cent. Schools have been opening in Melbourne's development zones in recent times to accommodate massive numbers of scholars. Ten new authorities colleges or campuses opened in Victoria this 12 months, plus two Catholic and 5 impartial. In 2021, 23 new colleges throughout the three techniques opened their doorways.

One new impartial faculty is Muhammadiyah Australia College in Melton, which has 36 major school-aged college students, a few of whom would in any other case be home-schooled. Founding principal Muhammed Edwars stated he had at all times dreamt of opening a faculty that mixed Islamic values with the Victorian curriculum. Independent faculty Mountain District Community College in Ferntree Gully additionally opened this 12 months, enrolling 39 VCAL college students who may in any other case have dropped out of college, stayed in school unhappily, or entered the workforce. “If it’s [struggling] post-COVID, or if it’s because they are at risk, there’s just not enough alternative education options for them,” stated founding principal Elise Hopkins. “We anticipate that in the next few years we’ll be sitting at 80 students.” The Education Department was contacted for remark.