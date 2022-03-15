Victoria’s sick pay trial not federal Labor policy, Burke says

Labor’s industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke says the Victorian authorities’s sick pay for casuals trial just isn’t a coverage their federal counterparts will take to the election.

Labor Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday unveiled a two-year pilot to offer sick and carer’s leave on the nationwide minimal wage to about 150,000 informal and contract staff in hospitality, retail, and different sectors to spice up job safety, a mantra the federal opposition is campaigning on.

Labor’s industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke says Victoria’s sick pay trial just isn’t a federal coverage. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

While he praised the trial, Mr Burke informed Sky News on Tuesday it was not coverage for federal Labor.

“It’s not our policy, we’re not taking it to the election. It’s a trial that’s going to go for two years … They don’t know whether they’ll lock into it or where it’ll go,” he stated. “They are dealing with the right problem.”