Victoria’s sick pay trial not federal Labor policy, Burke says
Labor’s industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke says the Victorian authorities’s sick pay for casuals trial just isn’t a coverage their federal counterparts will take to the election.
Labor Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday unveiled a two-year pilot to offer sick and carer’s leave on the nationwide minimal wage to about 150,000 informal and contract staff in hospitality, retail, and different sectors to spice up job safety, a mantra the federal opposition is campaigning on.
While he praised the trial, Mr Burke informed Sky News on Tuesday it was not coverage for federal Labor.
“It’s not our policy, we’re not taking it to the election. It’s a trial that’s going to go for two years … They don’t know whether they’ll lock into it or where it’ll go,” he stated. “They are dealing with the right problem.”
Labor and the union motion are campaigning on job safety within the lead-up to the election, arguing low unemployment figures spruiked by the federal government don’t think about underemployment and energy imbalance between employers and staff, who endure low wage-growth.
The opposition says that, if it wins the election, it is going to criminalise wage theft, make job safety an object of the Fair Work Act, and empower the Fair Work Commission to offer larger protections to gig economic system staff, amongst different insurance policies.
Federal Industrial Relations Minister Michaelia Cash described Victoria’s pilot program as a “tax on jobs and a handbrake on our economy”.
It additionally drew criticism from the Victorian opposition and enterprise teams.