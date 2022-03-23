Victory for press freedom in Tanzania, but DRC bans newspaper | News24

Samia Suluhu Hassan is sworn in as the brand new president of Tanzania.

A newspaper banned in Tanzania 5 years in the past, has been allowed to publish once more, whereas within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one other newspaper has been suspended for the following six months.

Mawio, a number one Tanzanian newspaper, was shelved in 2017 after authorities accused it of “jeopardising national security” when it revealed a sequence of tales over two former heads of state – the late Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete – linking them to corruption within the nation’s mining sector.

Under the presidency of the late John Magufuli, the ban was meant to be for 2 years, however regardless of the courts discovering the ban irrational, it took an extra three years for the paper to be granted permission to return.

In an interview with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Simon Mkina, who was the writer and chief editor of the newspaper on the time, mentioned for them to return would require funding.

He mentioned:

It will take a while for Mawio to return into publishing, because it wants big capital. We want to start out afresh. We want a printing funds, which is greater than R690 000 (100 million Tanzanian shillings or US$43 300) for just a few months earlier than the newspaper even stands by itself ft financially and generates income. We want tools and to rent the workforce. So there may be exhausting work to be finished. We have already began doing a few of this work; searching for a workforce and new places of work.

Mawio was not the one newspaper banned below Magafuli – MwanaHALISI, Mseto, and Tanzania Daima had additionally been given permission to publish once more.

Mkina sees the choice by the sixth and first feminine president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, to raise the ban as a approach of transferring the nation away from “the dark ages for media freedom”.

Meanwhile within the DRC, its media regulator, the Superior Council for Freedom of Communication (CSLC), suspended Sel-Piment for six months in January over its republication of an article from a web site run by authorities critics in exile.

In December, police arrested Augias Ray Malonga, appearing director of the newspaper, for seven days with out cost.

Now three months into the ban, Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa programme coordinator, referred to as on authorities to “immediately lift the suspension of Sel-Piment and refrain from arresting journalists for their work”.

She added: “Journalists should be free to re-publish and report on issues of public interest without fearing that they may be detained or face sanction.”

On Monday, a federal court docket acquitted Nigerian journalist Agba Jalingo of anti-state and defamation costs nearly three years after charging him.

Jalingo was initially detained for six months in August 2019.

CPJ mentioned in an announcement that the federal government ought to compensate him for what he went by throughout his incarceration.

“Nigerian authorities should compensate Jalingo for his mistreatment, in compliance with a 2021 regional court decision, and ensure that journalism is not criminalised and the media can report freely,” CPJ mentioned.

Jalingo was arrested on 22 August 2019, and charged for his writing and social media posts about Cross River state governor Benedict Ayade.

In July 2021, the ECOWAS Court of Justice, a West African regional court docket, ordered the Nigerian authorities to compensate Jalingo for his extended detention and mistreatment in custody.

