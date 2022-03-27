Victory, Wanderers in dramatic ALM draw

A final-ditch penalty has allowed Western Sydney to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw from a wasteful 10-man Melbourne Victory, condemning Tony Popovic’s facet to a fourth consecutive draw.

Jason Davidson’s unbelievable piledriver within the 91st minute, simply two minutes after defender Roderick Miranda was despatched off, seemed set to ship Victory three factors.

But central defender Brendan Hamill gave away a poor handball penalty within the dying moments, with Steven Ugarkovic coolly changing for a 96th minute equaliser.

Victory moved as much as fourth on the desk whereas Western Sydney sit tenth, 4 factors exterior the six, however prolonged their unbeaten run to a few, with goalkeeper Daniel Margush making a number of splendid save.

Popovic dropped Ivan Kelava for Matt Acton and the substitute goalkeeper noticed Western Sydney’s Terry Antonis shoot extensive within the opening minute however from there, Victory dominated a lot of the sport with out reward.

Francesco Margiotta spurned a golden probability in simply the sixth minute, hitting a close-range effort straight on the wonderful Daniel Margush, who made a reflex save.

In the ninth minute, Western Sydney’s Ramy Najjarine was compelled off by means of a hamstring harm and went straight down the tunnel, changed by Jarrod Carluccio.

Margush saved issues degree with a exceptional double save within the 53rd, denying Jason Geria then Rojas in fast succession

Hamill simply slid a header throughout the face of purpose within the 78th minute and 9 minutes later Lleyton Brooks teed up Chris Ikonomidis, however the Socceroo fired straight at Margush.

In the 89th, Miranda went studs-up by means of Carluccio and after a VAR evaluate, referee Shaun Evans upgraded the cardboard from yellow to purple.

Suddenly up in opposition to it, Victory went forward when Davidson and Jake Brimmer performed a 1-2 at a nook and the full-back lashed house.

But 5 minutes later, Hamill was penalised for handballing whereas trying to take possession, with Ugarkovic smashing house the spot kick.