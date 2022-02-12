Video: 2 Lakh Kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 200 Crore Set On Fire In Andhra

The police stated the narcotic was seized within the final couple of years within the coastal districts of Andhra

Visakhapatnam:

The Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday stated they destroyed two lakh kgs of ganja value over Rs 200 crore as we speak.

They stated the narcotic was seized within the final couple of years within the coastal districts of the State.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang stated the outlawed Maoists have been encouraging ganja cultivation which was on in 23 districts in Odisha and 11 mandals within the Visakhapatnam district.

Historic event within the annals of #APPolice: An unprecedented 2La Kgs of seized Ganja Destruction by #APPolice together with Drug Disposable Committee, Special Enforcement Bureau at Koduru(V),Anakapalli(M), #Visakhapatnam District.#MissionDrugFreeIndia@narcoticsbureaupic.twitter.com/IMHlPmilP2 — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 12, 2022

He stated as a part of operation ‘Parivarthan,’ 406 particular police groups destroyed ganja plantations in 313 villages within the 11 mandals. Several teams from numerous States have been concerned in cultivation of ganja and unlawful transportation of the narcotic on the Andhra-Odisha border, he stated.

He stated 1,500 individuals have been arrested for cultivating the plant and booked 577 instances. He stated the police have seized 314 automobiles concerned within the ganja-smuggling.

