Video: 300 Blackbucks Roam Karnataka Villages Amid Poaching Fears

Bengaluru:

More than 300 endangered blackbucks roaming round six villages in Karnataka’s Vijayapora district are in danger from poachers, freeway site visitors and electrical fencing by farmers, wildlife activists have stated.

The blackbucks have been noticed roaming across the Indi Taluk in herds, they are saying.

Dhruv Patil, a wildlife activist, has approached the Forest Department to guard them.

“These blackbucks have been freely moving around in areas with highways. These beautiful animals may fall victims to poaching,” he stated.

He stated he was assured by forest officers of making a neighborhood reserve in that space by procuring land from the village panchayat and personal events as there isn’t any forest in Vijayapora.

“The exact count of blackbucks is not available. Their census has not been conducted. Efforts are being made to create the community reserve at the earliest,” a forest officer advised NDTV, requesting to not be named.

It is believed that the blackbucks come from a gaggle who had been stored on the premises of an previous temple just a few years in the past.

Around six years in the past, the temple authorities determined to launch them as it’s unlawful to maintain the animals. Over the years, their quantity has crossed 300, activists say.

The Forest Department has been monitoring their motion. People to this point haven’t harmed them as these blackbucks are thought-about to be the deity of Lord Sidheshwara. Most of them reside deep inside villages.

The forest division can’t transport them to a reserve or sanctuaries as they’re extremely delicate animals and will die throughout relocation.

Therefore, efforts are being made to create a neighborhood reserve on the earliest.

Indian antelopes are protected below the identical rights as tigers and elephants below Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.