VIDEO : Air Guitar World Championship 2022 in Finland

The world’s finest fake guitarists gathered in Oulu, Finland on Friday for the World Air Guitar Championships.

The Air Guitar World Championship was first held in 1996 as a part of the Oulu August Festival. The declared goal of this uncommon competitors is to “promote world peace”.

According to the organisers, air guitar is a perfect medium to advertise peaceable coexistence, as it’s a type of expression open to all.

Kirill “Guitarantula” Blumenkrants (French) was topped the brand new Air Guitar World Champion as a result of he scored probably the most factors on this planet closing.

The French rivals did nicely this 12 months: Frederic “French Kiss” Reau received the second place.

The third place was shared between three air guitarists: Charles Kariuki “Slim” Ndung’u (Kenya), Alex “Jinja Assasin” Roberts (Australia), and Apolline “Lady Attila” Andreys (France).