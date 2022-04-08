Video appears to show execution of Russian prisoner by Ukrainian forces





The video — first verified by the New York Times — exhibits a bunch of troopers with Ukrainian patches and blue arm bands on a highway following a firefight. The our bodies of at the least 4 males in Russian uniform are mendacity on the pavement. Three of them have head wounds and blood is pooled across the physique of a fourth, who has a jacket pulled over his head and appears to be rasping.

“He’s still alive,” says one man, in Russian. “He’s gasping.”

A soldier factors a rifle and fires two pictures on the physique, pauses, then fires one other. The physique stops shifting.

An individual narrating to the digicam then turns to movie a Russian infantry preventing automobile with a “V” marking much like that seen on Russian navy {hardware} operated by many items in Ukraine. “A little trophy,” the person says.

Someone off digicam says, “Slava Ukrayini!” — glory to Ukraine, a patriotic greeting, and a bearded man steps within the body and replies, “Glory the heroes,” the usual reply. The precise time and date of the video, which appeared on a pro-Russian Telegram channel, is unclear. The location of the video matches that of a video revealed on Twitter by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. That video, posted on April 2, exhibits a blasted Russian armored column. “Handiwork of Ukrainian defenders in the Kyiv region,” the caption reads. A distinct video of the scene, filmed from a unique angle, appeared on the Telegram channel of UNIAN, a Ukrainian information company, on March 30. It exhibits the identical bearded man and the caption says the video exhibits the Georgian Legion, a bunch of volunteers preventing on the Ukrainian aspect, in an operation to clear the Kyiv area of Russian troops. The video of the purported execution comes days after horrific photographs emerged of the obvious slaughter of civilians by Russian forces within the Kyiv suburb of Bucha Asked concerning the video at a NATO press convention in Brussels, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba mentioned, “I haven’t seen it. I heard about it. I want to reassure you that Ukrainian army observes the rules of warfare.” Kuleba added, “There might be isolated incidents of the violation of these rules and they will be definitely investigated. But I wanted to double check the date of this of this video, because you should understand one thing now (or) you will not understand it. I’m sorry, but you don’t understand how it feels after seeing pictures on Bucha. Talking to people who escaped, knowing that that person you know was raped four days in a row. And when she finally made it to Kyiv, she was directly taken to the psychiatrist.” “This is not an excuse to those who violate the rules of warfare on either side or the frontline,” Kuleba continued. “But there are some things which we simply can’t understand.”





