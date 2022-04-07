Video appears to show Ukrainian troops shooting captured Russian soldier

A video posted to social media seems to indicate Ukrainian troops taking pictures a captured Russian soldier close to a village west of Kyiv.

In the video posted on Monday, which the New York Times mentioned it had independently verified, a bunch of Ukrainian troopers close to the village of Dmytrivka walks amongst no less than 4 stricken Russian combatants, who’re tied up and mendacity on a rural street lined in blood.

“Look — he’s still alive, he’s gasping,” one member of the group says, pointing the digital camera within the path of one of many captives, who’s gasping for air, his head lined by his jacket and garments soaked in blood. One of the Ukrainian troopers fires a number of pictures on the wounded man, who then falls silent.

The particular person filming the scene then pans throughout the street, the place no less than three different Russian troopers are tied up and mendacity in swimming pools of blood, earlier than approaching a Ukrainian fighter and saying, “Glory to Ukraine.”

The scene seems to have been filmed after a Ukrainian ambush of a Russian column of tanks round March 30, as Russian troops partially withdrew from cities to the west of Kyiv.

The captive troopers mendacity on the bottom are sporting white armbands, generally worn by Russian troops, whereas these standing and strolling round have the flag patches and blue armbands related to the Ukrainian military.

In an announcement carried by the BBC Russian service, Mikhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, mentioned: “Firstly, such incidents must be properly investigated until the motives and circumstances are clarified.”

“Secondly, Russia should end its genocidal anti-Ukrainian propaganda and restore its army’s understanding of the rules and customs of war,” he added.

In Brussels NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned didn’t “know anything about that specific incident” however burdened that every one conflict crimes are “unacceptable” and that such allegations “should be thoroughly looked into.”

Over the weekend, Ukrainian and Western leaders condemned Russian forces for conflict crimes after authorities, NGOs and journalists reported the discovery of our bodies of Ukrainian civilians within the city of Bucha, a couple of dozen kilometers from the place the video was filmed.

This article has been up to date to incorporate feedback from Mikhaylo Podolyak and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.