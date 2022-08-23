VIDEO : Argentine workers hold ‘funeral’ for minimum wage

Left-wing social organisations held an indication in downtown Buenos Aires the place they “mourned and buried” the Argentinean minimal wage.

The demonstrators marched in procession alongside the central avenue that connects the Government Palace to the Ministry of Labour within the Argentinean capital.

A gaggle of ladies carried the coffin whereas others introduced mourning wreaths to carry out the rituals.

The minimal wage reached 47,850 Argentine pesos, or about $340 on the official market and about $160 on the casual market.

According to official figures, inflation in July was 7.4%, whereas the year-on-year base fee climbed to 71%, making Argentina one of many highest inflation nations on the earth.

In latest weeks, social actions have urged the Workers’ Central to name a basic strike.